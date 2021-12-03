Ben Affleck first spoke about romance with Jennifer Lopez – Stars

52-year-old actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and 49-year-old actor Ben Affleck renewed their romance this spring. The man first told The Wall Street Journal about his relationship with a celebrity, whom he met after 17 years of separation.

Affleck admitted that life gave him a second chance, not only in his career, but also in his personal sphere. “I’m very lucky because I know that some people don’t even get the first chance. Life is hard and we fail and hopefully learn from them. This time I had enough time to reflect on the failures of past relationships, “- said the actor.

Ben noted that the second time around, their relationship with Lopez only got better, as they both became more experienced. “Sometimes I think about the fact that I can share my great love story with the whole world. Indeed, it was a great decision to return to his beloved woman. One of the hardest lessons I’ve learned is that it’s unwise to share everything with the world. I don’t want to tell everyone about our relationship, ”the man emphasized.

In conclusion, Affleck stated that it is important for him to be a good father and a good person. “And, apparently, a good husband. I hope … “- concluded the actor. We will remind, recently Ben was choosing a ring in a jewelry store. Fans of the couple are sure that the man will soon propose to Jennifer.

Recall that Affleck and Lopez had an affair in 2002. Celebrities planned a wedding in 2003, but it was canceled and the couple eventually broke up.