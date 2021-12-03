Ben Affleck on Jennifer Lopez: “It was a great decision to return to the woman he loved”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

According to 49-year-old Ben Affleck, life gave him a second chance not only in his career, but also in his personal life. Now the actor is happier than ever. “I’m very lucky because I know that some people don’t even get the first chance. Life is hard and we fail and hopefully learn from them. This time, I had enough time to reflect on the failures of past relationships, ”he said.

Affleck loves 52-year-old Jennifer Lopez, with whom he became friends after 17 years of separation. “Sometimes I think about the fact that I can share my great love story with the whole world. Indeed, it was a great decision to return to his beloved woman. And I can say that the second time, our relationship only got better, because we are now more experienced. Some boundaries must be respected. You can speculate about this, but one of the hardest lessons I have learned is that it is unwise to share everything with the world. I don’t want to tell everyone about our relationship. I feel more comfortable when only those close to me know about my feelings, ”Ben confessed.

Actors make grand plans for the future

Not so long ago, the actor was noticed in a jewelry store – he was choosing a ring. The audience hopes that very soon Ben and Jennifer will officially legalize their relationship.

“I tried to learn from each situation some experience for myself. What I have now is all my failures and suffering. The most important thing is to be a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good person. And, most likely, a good husband. I hope … “- concluded Affleck.

Based on materials from The Wall Street Journal.

Photo: Legion-Media