Ben Affleck spotted in Las Vegas casinos with mom Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck; Jennifer Lopez with her mother











Recently, the 48-year-old actor was captured at the Wynn hotel-casino in the deserted Sin City in the company of Guadeloupe Rodriguez, the mother of 51-year-old Jay Lo. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez resumed communication in February, and together they were first noticed in April – right after the singer announced her separation from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Insiders confirm that Bennifer is experiencing a rebirth.

Ben flew to Las Vegas to film his new project, which he is directing. Whether Jay Lo’s mother is part of it is not yet specified. According to eyewitness footage, Guadeloupe had a great time on the set, which was organized right in the room with arcade machines. By the way, Rodriguez once won $ 2.4 million in Atlantic City.

Ben also loves gambling. Seven years ago, the actor was blacklisted in one of the Las Vegas establishments because he would have been caught counting cards while playing blackjack. Affleck later admitted this, but noted that just “being a good player is against the rules of the casino.”