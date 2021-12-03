Berlin authorities banned dancing in clubs due to COVID-19 – RBC

The Berlin government has adopted a new package of restrictive measures in connection with the spread of COVID-19. Among others on the list is a ban on indoor dancing. However, such a measure as the closure of nightclubs and discos is not on the list.

Photo: Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters



Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Berlin government has banned dancing indoors, but it has decided not to close nightclubs and discos for now, according to the website of the government of the German capital.

The restrictive measures adopted at the meeting come into force on December 8 and, tentatively, will be in effect until January 2, 2022. In addition to the ban on dancing, the following restrictions are introduced:

you can enter the state institutions of the federal state of Berlin only vaccinated and ill or with a negative test for coronavirus;

the mask regime for public transport passengers, which was introduced last week, now applies to railway platforms and ferry terminals, in addition to being directly in the transport itself;

limiting contacts for the unvaccinated in the private sphere: events with family, acquaintances or friends and private meetings are allowed only with family members or with two members of another family. This restriction does not apply to children under 14;

a limitation on the number of visitors to major events is introduced: for outdoor events – no more than 1,000, for indoor events – no more than 200 people;

at events where it is possible to ensure hygienic safety measures, up to 5 thousand people can be in the open air, and up to 2.5 thousand in the premises;

Christmas markets are still not planned to close, they will work for people with immunity, that is, with a certificate of vaccination or a previous illness.

Vedomosti learned about restrictions on New Year’s festivities in Moscow



On the eve, the federal and regional governments of Germany took new measures in connection with the spread of COVID-19, which include restrictions not only for the unvaccinated, but also for people with immunity, vaccinated or recovered.