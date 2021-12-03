https://ria.ru/20211203/berlin-1762083271.html

Berlin was allowed to go to nightclubs, but it was forbidden to dance there

2021-12-03T18: 08

BERLIN, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The Berlin government has decided not to close nightclubs and discos yet, but because of the spread of COVID-19, it is impossible to dance there, said the head of the Chancellery of the capital’s government Christian Gebler. unvaccinated “, but also provides restrictions for people with immunity at a high incidence. In particular, the new rules, at a certain level of morbidity, prescribe local authorities to close nightclubs and discos. “The conference (of the federal chancellor with the heads of regions on Thursday) decided that clubs and discos should be closed, but under certain conditions that are determined by parliament (regional ) or the Bundestag by changing the law on the infectious protection of the population. This process is ongoing, so the government decided that in general dance entertainment events are prohibited, but the enterprises themselves (organizing events) are not closed, because there are different interpretations, as far as possible This means that clubs and discos can continue to operate, they usually also provide gastronomy services, but you cannot dance, “Gabler said at a press conference on Friday. It will be possible to dance outdoors, but only for those vaccinated and ill with COVID. -19. The ban on dancing comes into force on December 8 and is tentatively valid until January 2, 2022. Additional restrictions are also introduced. For example, state institutions of the federal state of Berlin will only accept people with immunity or with a negative coronavirus test. A similar requirement for public transport passengers, which was introduced last week, was expanded to include railway platforms and ferry terminals, in addition to being directly in the transport itself. The number of visitors to major events is limited to no more than a thousand for outdoor events and no more than 200 for an event. indoors. For certain events, where it is possible to ensure hygienic safety measures, the upper limits can be up to 5 thousand and 2.5 thousand, respectively, outdoors and indoors. Christmas fairs are still not planned to be closed, they will work for the vaccinated and ill.

