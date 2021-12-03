Biden allowed an increase in the number of cases of COVID in the United States – RBC

Biden announced a new plan to fight COVID without a lockdown. The day before, the country confirmed the first case of infection with the omicron strain. The EU admits that in the near future this option may cause half of all infections in the European Union.

Photo: Brendan McDermid / Reuters



In the coming weeks, the United States may face an increase in the incidence of coronavirus, President Joe Biden said during a speech at the headquarters of the National Institutes of Health.

“Experts say the number of cases of coronavirus infection will continue to rise in the coming weeks of winter. So we have to be ready, ”he said (quoted from ABC News).

In this regard, the President of the United States presented a new plan to combat the spread of COVID-19, which will focus on expanding the vaccination and revaccination campaigns of the population, as well as the ability to test citizens for coronavirus. According to Biden, the plan does not provide for the tightening of existing restrictions, the introduction of a lockdown and the termination of the work of federal structures, the closure of enterprises and schools.

First case of omicron-strain infection detected in the USA



Biden issued a statement the day after the first case of infection with the new omicron coronavirus strain was detected in the United States. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that in this regard, the authorities are considering introducing additional restrictions on air travel.