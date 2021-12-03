https://ria.ru/20211203/bayden-1762097353.html

Biden announced a number of initiatives to protect Ukraine from “Russian aggression”

Biden announced a number of initiatives to protect Ukraine from “Russian aggression” – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

Biden announced a number of initiatives to protect Ukraine from “Russian aggression”

The US administration is preparing a plan designed to prevent a possible “Russian aggression” against Ukraine, said US President Joe Biden. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T19: 24

2021-12-03T19: 24

2021-12-03T20: 01

in the world

Ukraine

USA

Russia

Kiev

Dmitry Peskov

joe biden

NATO

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/03/1762101027_635: 3422:1568_1920x0_80_0_0_48e01845aa6fdbb767ff404884407066.jpg

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The US administration is preparing a plan designed to prevent a possible “Russian aggression” against Ukraine, said American President Joe Biden. Ed.) Putin is very, very difficult what people fear, “he said. The speech was broadcast by the White House. Western media and politicians have recently begun to claim that Moscow is concentrating troops on the border with Ukraine. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out, Russia is moving armed forces within its territory and at its own discretion – this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. Moscow emphasized that statements about “Russian aggression” are being used as a pretext for building up the NATO contingent in the border regions. In turn, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the number of Western instructors has increased in Donbas. In his opinion, such actions of the alliance countries can provoke the Ukrainian authorities “into military adventures”, which creates a direct threat to the security of Russia. At the same time, according to the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova, Kiev sent 125 thousand soldiers and officers to Donbass, that is, half of the total personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

https://ria.ru/20211203/ushakov-1762054825.html

https://ria.ru/20211203/prezident-1762057467.html

Ukraine

USA

Russia

Kiev

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/03/1762101027_910-0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8da5d7c7785558167dea881ff6395643.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, usa, russia, kiev, dmitry sands, joe biden, nato