https://ria.ru/20211203/bayden-1762097353.html
Biden announced a number of initiatives to protect Ukraine from “Russian aggression”
Biden announced a number of initiatives to protect Ukraine from “Russian aggression” – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
Biden announced a number of initiatives to protect Ukraine from “Russian aggression”
The US administration is preparing a plan designed to prevent a possible “Russian aggression” against Ukraine, said US President Joe Biden. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
2021-12-03T19: 24
2021-12-03T19: 24
2021-12-03T20: 01
in the world
Ukraine
USA
Russia
Kiev
Dmitry Peskov
joe biden
NATO
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/03/1762101027_635: 3422:1568_1920x0_80_0_0_48e01845aa6fdbb767ff404884407066.jpg
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The US administration is preparing a plan designed to prevent a possible “Russian aggression” against Ukraine, said American President Joe Biden. Ed.) Putin is very, very difficult what people fear, “he said. The speech was broadcast by the White House. Western media and politicians have recently begun to claim that Moscow is concentrating troops on the border with Ukraine. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out, Russia is moving armed forces within its territory and at its own discretion – this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. Moscow emphasized that statements about “Russian aggression” are being used as a pretext for building up the NATO contingent in the border regions. In turn, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the number of Western instructors has increased in Donbas. In his opinion, such actions of the alliance countries can provoke the Ukrainian authorities “into military adventures”, which creates a direct threat to the security of Russia. At the same time, according to the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova, Kiev sent 125 thousand soldiers and officers to Donbass, that is, half of the total personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
https://ria.ru/20211203/ushakov-1762054825.html
https://ria.ru/20211203/prezident-1762057467.html
Ukraine
USA
Russia
Kiev
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/03/1762101027_910-0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8da5d7c7785558167dea881ff6395643.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ukraine, usa, russia, kiev, dmitry sands, joe biden, nato
Biden announced a number of initiatives to protect Ukraine from “Russian aggression”