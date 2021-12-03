Biden announced the development of measures to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression – RBK

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov pointed out in response that the movements of the Russian army within its borders are an internal matter of the country. Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that the Russian army does not conduct unreasonable movements near the border with Ukraine. The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin called the data on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine “a malicious propaganda action” by the State Department, which is trying to provoke a conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the materials about the possible aggression are “alarma” in nature.

Lavrov promised a response in case of “hellish sanctions” of the United States against Russia



Read on RBC Pro

In early December, the head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken, warned that such effective sanctions would be imposed against Russia in the event of aggression, which Washington had previously refrained from using. Among them, he said, there will be economic sanctions. “We do not know if the President accepted [Владимир] Putin is the decision to invade. We know that he creates the potential to do this in a short time, if he decides, ”he said.

Blinken’s deputy Victoria Nuland also issued a similar warning. “[Агрессивные действия Москвы] will be greeted with serious economic steps and sanctions that have never happened before, ”she said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assured that Moscow will respond to the sanctions if they are introduced. “This is a dead-end path, and ultimately it will turn against the very initiators of these illegitimate unilateral measures,” he said.

Lukashenko threatened the West with a nuclear war involving NATO and Russia



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the country’s armed forces have become stronger since 2014. “If Russia still decides to go to war, then it will have to count on an extremely large number of Russian soldiers killed, which cannot be compared with 2014. It will be a massacre, ”the minister said, expressing confidence that Moscow thinks the same way.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, the Russian army deployed military hospitals in the spring near the border with Ukraine, which, according to the minister, indicates that Russia understands the risk of large losses. “If there is an order to attack Ukraine, it will already be a war of a completely different level,” he concluded.