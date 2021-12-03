Biden announced the preparation of “comprehensive measures” that would prevent the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

US President Joe Biden announced the preparation of a set of measures that would make it as difficult for Russia to implement an aggressive scenario of actions against Ukraine. It is reported by Interfax…

“I am bringing together what I think will be the most comprehensive and significant set of initiatives that will make it very, very difficult for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin … to do what people fear he might do. It’s in development right now, ”Biden said.

He stressed that he maintains constant contact with the European allies of the United States and Ukraine on the emerging situation.

Formerly Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov statedthat intelligence considers likely a “large-scale escalation on the part of Russia” in late January.

Reznikov added that such a scenario is likely, but not necessary.

Prior to this, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said at the OSCE meeting about “Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.” Kuleba called on the OSCE participating States to mobilize efforts to support Ukraine and implement a comprehensive package of deterring the Russian Federation from a “new wave of aggression.”