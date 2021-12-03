Biden announced the preparation of measures that will “greatly complicate” Putin’s actions against Ukraine

US President Joe Biden, answering a question about Russia’s aggressive actions against Ukraine, announced the preparation of a “set of significant measures” that would make it difficult for the Kremlin to implement an aggressive scenario against Kiev. His words leads ABC journalist Mary-Alice Parks.

Asked by @MaryAliceParks about Ukraine, Pres. Biden says, “What I am doing is putting together what I believe will be the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr. Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do.” pic.twitter.com/fyJIEdBHiu – ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 3, 2021

Biden said he was in constant contact with US allies in Europe about the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine. He added that after the adoption of the measures being developed, it will be very difficult for Putin “to do what people fear.”

Since late October, Western media and military analysts from the Conflict Intelligence Team have been writing about the buildup of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in mid-November announced the accumulation of about one hundred thousand Russian troops in the border regions. In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Kiev was sending half of the Ukrainian military (more than 125 thousand people) to the Donbass.

The head of Ukrainian intelligence and the Ukrainian defense minister reported that Russia could launch an offensive at the end of January. The same plans of Moscow with reference to American intelligence were reported by CBS and The New York Times.

The Kremlin said that with the help of reports of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, hysteria was artificially whipped up, and Kiev was “seeking another attempt to start a military solution to its own problem.”

Moscow and Washington in early December announced preparations for talks between Putin and Biden. Kommersant reported that they could be held on December 7th. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that December 7 is one of the dates under discussion.

Preview photo: White House press service