Biden named the “real US president”

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden joked during a speech on the government’s new strategy to combat the pandemic that the chief US infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci, is so involved in White House affairs that sometimes it seems that he is the real president. “I saw Dr. Fauci more often than our wife, we are poking fun at each other. Look, who is the president? Fauci! ” – said the American leader. His words were quoted by Fox News. Biden on Thursday presented a new plan to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country in the winter. According to him, the introduction of a lockdown is not planned. His administration intends to focus on scaling up testing and vaccination of the US population against COVID-19. The White House previously reported that the United States, amid the spread of the omicron strain, is extending the requirement to wear masks in transport until March 18 and introducing mandatory testing from the beginning of next week. on the coronavirus of all travelers arriving in the country within 24 hours before departure. Earlier, the World Health Organization, following an emergency meeting, decided to classify a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as causing concern. The new strain – B.1.1.529 – was named by the WHO with the Greek letter omicron. The chairman of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, expressed concern that the omicron in its danger could become comparable to the Ebola virus and as infectious as the delta strain. According to experts, vaccination remains the most reliable means of protection.

