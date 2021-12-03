https://ria.ru/20211202/ssha-1761935172.html

Biden promised not to let the shutdown

Biden promised not to allow shutdown – Russia news today

Biden promised not to let the shutdown

US President Joe Biden said that the work of the government will not be blocked, despite threats from some legislators to drag out the discussion of funding … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T23: 33

2021-12-02T23: 33

2021-12-02T23: 33

in the world

USA

joe biden

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759405697_0:81:1826:1108_1920x0_80_0_0_fa3e38cf3bc1eea85adc514ebe7aab67.jpg

WASHINGTON, 2 Dec – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has said the government will not be blocked, despite threats from some lawmakers to drag out discussions on executive funding, the White House press pool released the quotes. He called the question of how to prevent the government from shutting down “stupid.” According to Biden, he discussed the situation with representatives of both parties. “There is a plan if someone doesn’t decide to be crazy, but I don’t think that will happen. So I don’t think there will be a work stoppage,” Biden said. As previously reported by the American media, party leaders in Congress have reached an agreement on the extension of government funding until February. Reportedly, congressional Republicans have threatened to block federal funding by disagreeing with the requirement to vaccinate workers against the coronavirus in the private sector. Party representatives expected to hold a discussion on this issue before midnight Saturday, when funding runs out.

https://ria.ru/20211129/bayden-1761141803.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759405697_0-0:1657:1243_1920x0_80_0_0_980078b0fcd9ad2831789ef4e53a3b2d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, usa, joe biden