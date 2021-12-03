Biden promised not to let the shutdown

https://ria.ru/20211202/ssha-1761935172.html
Biden promised not to allow shutdown – Russia news today
US President Joe Biden said that the work of the government will not be blocked, despite threats from some legislators to drag out the discussion of funding … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
2021-12-02T23: 33
2021-12-02T23: 33
2021-12-02T23: 33
WASHINGTON, 2 Dec – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has said the government will not be blocked, despite threats from some lawmakers to drag out discussions on executive funding, the White House press pool released the quotes. He called the question of how to prevent the government from shutting down “stupid.” According to Biden, he discussed the situation with representatives of both parties. “There is a plan if someone doesn’t decide to be crazy, but I don’t think that will happen. So I don’t think there will be a work stoppage,” Biden said. As previously reported by the American media, party leaders in Congress have reached an agreement on the extension of government funding until February. Reportedly, congressional Republicans have threatened to block federal funding by disagreeing with the requirement to vaccinate workers against the coronavirus in the private sector. Party representatives expected to hold a discussion on this issue before midnight Saturday, when funding runs out.
