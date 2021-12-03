Bikini queen: 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez on the beach delighted fans

Hollywood star showed a chiseled figure and once again proved that she is free of numbers in her passport Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Jennifer Lopez’s appearance has excited the hearts of fans for the past couple of decades. Contrary to the laws of nature, the Latin American actress and singer looks better every day: not a single wrinkle on her face, and her figure is the envy of thirty-year-olds. And the point is not at all in the professional make-up and clearly verified spotlights. For many years, J. Lo has been an ardent fan of a healthy lifestyle. Its secrets are simple: proper nutrition and regular exercise (see BTW).

Jennifer has once again demonstrated the result of her daily efforts on Instagram, posting a video from the beach. On the shore of the ocean, the star appeared in a scarlet bikini and a tunic with the words “J LO”. The wind blowing the outfit allowed fans to appreciate the figure of the 51-year-old beauty: curvy buttocks, thin waist, embossed abs and toned breasts. In less than a day, the video collected 13.2 million views, and enthusiastic fans left 15 thousand comments under the video: “I love this magnificent view!”, “Turn it on in 2021!”, “Queen”, “Wow, very beautiful ! “.

BY THE WAY

Secrets of harmony J. Lo

To stay slim, Jennifer doesn’t go hungry. Her nutritional plan includes lots of protein-rich foods, non-starchy vegetables (cabbage, cucumbers, bell peppers, zucchini), healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates (brown rice and sweet potatoes). No alcohol, no tobacco, and no caffeine is an indispensable part of a healthy diet.

A typical Jennifer Lopez lunch includes a vegetable salad with lean protein, most commonly salmon. She loves broccoli, peppers and zucchini with a vinegar dressing. And for dinner he prefers whole grains and protein: fish, chicken or pork with a Puerto Rican-style sauce.

In addition, Lopez trains 3-4 times a week, if possible, in the morning, when the body is full of energy. She has several trainers who practice different approaches: yoga, boxing, push-ups and complex exercises with low weight.

In addition, J. Lo tries not to sunbathe, and if he is in the sun for a long time, he uses a cream with maximum protection.

