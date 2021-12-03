Billionaire investor Louis Navelier allowed bitcoin to fall to $ 10,000

On the bitcoin chart, the signal of the formation of a “double top” is strengthening, the realization of which may occur as normalization The fed monetary policy. This opinion is shared by Louis Navelier, CEO and founder of Navellier & Associates with assets of $ 2.5 billion, writes Business Insider.

The investor has been keeping the stock market bulletin for over 30 years. Since 1997, working on his recommendation from a starting $ 100,000 could bring in $ 1.67 million in profits, according to the firm.

Navelier was alarmed by the current excitement around the first cryptocurrency. He cited a $ 100 million ad campaign for Crypto.com featuring Matt Damon as an example.

According to the billionaire, the bitcoin bubble will burst the Fed’s fight against inflation, which began with a reduction in asset purchases. Recent statements by Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the process could end “several months earlier than expected.”

“The Fed is winding down quantitative easing program… This should lead to a correction of risky assets, including bitcoin. The faster the Fed moves, the more volatility we will see. “– he explained.

Navelier did not rule out the continuation of the November correction, which will lead to a deep bearish reversal.

“I would call a move below $ 46,000 (200-day moving average) a yellow flag. The fall below the spring low of $ 28,500 – a massive double top, which indicates the potential for a return to $ 10,000. By the way, this would correspond to many of the many 80% + pullbacks in its rich history. “, – he wrote.

Recall that the founder of the cryptobank Galaxy Digital Mike Novogratz saw a risk for Bitcoin in the reassignment of Jerome Powell.

Earlier, the author of the Stock-to-Flow model, an analyst at PlanB, admitted the insolvency of his own “worst” scenario, according to which the bitcoin rate was supposed to reach $ 98,000 in November.

