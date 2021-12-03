Bitcoin is not a competitor to the US dollar :: RBC.Crypto

Michael Sailor called the first cryptocurrency a global reserve asset, and expressed confidence that in the future, the coin will be the best way to protect against inflation.

Microstrategy CEO Michael Sailor, in an interview with Coindesk, named the main difference between Bitcoin and the US dollar. According to Saylor, the first cryptocurrency is a global reserve asset, and the US dollar is the world’s currency. Therefore, bitcoin is not a competitor to the US dollar, said the head of Microstrategy.

Sailor also predicted that in the future, bitcoin will be the best way to protect against inflation.

“There will be volatility, but it seems to me that there is now a general recognition that the world needs an inflationary hedge. If you have bitcoin, don’t sell it, ”advised the CEO of Microstrategy.

Microstrategy is the largest cryptocurrency holder among public companies. The software maker owns over 121,000 BTC. The cost of bitcoins on the company’s balance is $ 6.9 billion (taking into account the current exchange rate at 15:20 Moscow time on December 3.

Michael Sailor is an avid proponent of digital assets. He said that bitcoin would become the main store of value for the 21st century and called stricter regulation of mining and crypto trading in China a trillion dollar mistake.

