Bitcoin, Polkadot, XRP, Solana and Ethereum Show “Sharp Collapse”

Tonight, in just a few hours, the Bitcoin digital currency rate dropped by 7%. During yesterday’s trading at the maximum for 1 BTC in the cryptocurrency market, they gave 66.2 thousand USD. On Tuesday morning, the main cryptocurrency fell in price to 60.5 thousand USD. Over the past week, Bitcoin capitalization has dropped by 10%. This is evidenced by data from CoinMarketCap.

Details

Following the Bicoin rate, the rates of other digital currencies began to decline. Within a day, the cost of ETH tokens fell by more than 8%. In the morning for 1 ETH they gave 4.33 thousand USD. As in the case of Bitcoin, Ethereum fell by 10% in a week. Binance Coin tokens fell to 610 USD (-6%). During the week they managed to gain more than today’s loss. Thus, for knocking, Binance Coin fell in price by 5.6%.

The drop in XRP, Cardano and Solana was 5-6%. The leader in terms of capitalization reduction was Polkadot tokens. During the day they lost 10% of their value. Over the week, the Polkadot cryptocurrency has fallen in price by 20%. At the time of writing, DOT coins were trading at 42 USD.

Almost all the rates of world cryptocurrencies were in the red zone tonight. Within a few hours, the capitalization of the global cryptocurrency market decreased by 8%.

