Biting your elbows? Alex Rodriguez spoke about romance with Jennifer Lopez

The gap between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez came as a surprise to many. The couple was even going to get married, but this marriage never took place. It seemed that they both quickly consoled themselves: Lopez renewed a relationship with Ben Affleck, and Rodriguez was now and then seen in the company of young beauties. And if Jennifer really struck her ex out of life by unsubscribing from him on Instagram, then Alex is still ready to talk about her ex-darling.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Photo: by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue)

So, he shared his thoughts on the relationship with the singer in a new interview with ET: “I had an incredible life of partnership for five years, and my daughters and I learned a lot during this time. And now we have the opportunity to take advantage of that to move forward and say, “You know what? We are so grateful for the past five years, how can we make the next five years better based on the lessons learned? ”Alex said in an interview with the publication. “So I’m in a great place. I am so grateful for where God … and the light have led me and boldly look into the future. Mostly to see how my girls continue to develop. “

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Photo: Andrew Toth / Getty Images for TAO Group)

Recall that from a previous marriage with Cynthia Skurtis, Alex has two daughters: 16-year-old Natasha and 13-year-old Ella.