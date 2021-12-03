Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended the premiere of the film Protagonist

On the path, the couple, as always, joked and laughed a lot

33-year-old American actress Blake Lively and her husband, 44-year-old actor Ryan Reynolds, for the first time in the last year and after the birth of their third child, officially appeared in public. Parents with many children have led a very secluded life since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Hollywood couple attend the red carpet premiere of Ryan’s “Protagonist”. The Gossip Girl star came to support her spouse in a pink dress with many cutouts. The actor himself dressed in a pale pink suit and a plaid shirt.

On the path, the couple, as always, joked and laughed a lot. The actors looked very happy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend the “Free Guy” New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in the Upper West Side on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham / GC Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the “Free Guy” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

News on this topic:

Subscribe to the daily email newsletter from the creators of the number 1 newspaper in Ukraine. Every evening, the most important, exclusive and useful items are in your mail. Subscribe to…