https://ria.ru/20211203/blinken-1762118585.html
Blinken accused Russia of non-compliance with the Minsk agreements
Blinken accused Russia of non-compliance with the Minsk agreements – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
Blinken accused Russia of non-compliance with the Minsk agreements
Russia and Ukraine must demonstrate their readiness to implement the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass, most of which were not fulfilled within the framework of … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
2021-12-03T21: 45
2021-12-03T21: 45
2021-12-03T22: 40
in the world
Ukraine
Russia
USA
joe biden
anthony blinken
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761844620_0:136:3157:1912_1920x0_80_0_0_59cde42bbd8e102886c117ccab95e673.jpg
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Russia and Ukraine must demonstrate their readiness to fulfill the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass, most of the unfulfilled obligations under this document relate to Moscow, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday. than they agreed in the framework of the Minsk agreements. Most of this has not been implemented. And most of what has not been done relates to Russia. At the same time, there are things that Ukraine must do, “Blinken said. speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference. The US administration is seeking stable and predictable relations with Russia, but the recent actions of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine are taking the countries in the opposite direction, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday. would work together, relying on stability and predictability in our relations. ”Russia’s actions and the threat gave The latest aggression against Ukraine is taking us in exactly the opposite direction, “Blinken said at the Reuters NEXT conference.
https://ria.ru/20211203/kiev-1762096494.html
https://ria.ru/20211203/bayden-1762097353.html
Ukraine
Russia
USA
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761844620_336 ☎:3067:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_166fef32a4395d2aa18b2b29f8d95758.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, ukraine, russia, usa, joe biden, anthony blinken
Blinken accused Russia of non-compliance with the Minsk agreements
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Russia and Ukraine must demonstrate their readiness to implement the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass, most of the unfulfilled obligations under this document relate to Moscow, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday.
“Russia and Ukraine must make it clear that they are ready to carry out what they agreed on under the Minsk agreements. Most of this has not been done. And most of what has not been done belongs to Russia. At the same time, there are also things that Ukraine should do, “Blinken said, speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference.
19:08
Kiev continues the course of disrupting the Minsk agreements, Putin told Erdogan
“There are areas where our interests coincide and where we could work together, relying on stability and predictability in our relations. Russia’s actions and the threat of further aggression against Ukraine are taking us in exactly the opposite direction,” Blinken said at the Reuters NEXT conference …
19:24
Biden announced a number of initiatives to protect Ukraine from “Russian aggression”