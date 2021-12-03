https://ria.ru/20211203/blinken-1762118585.html

Blinken accused Russia of non-compliance with the Minsk agreements

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Russia and Ukraine must demonstrate their readiness to fulfill the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass, most of the unfulfilled obligations under this document relate to Moscow, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday. than they agreed in the framework of the Minsk agreements. Most of this has not been implemented. And most of what has not been done relates to Russia. At the same time, there are things that Ukraine must do, “Blinken said. speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference. The US administration is seeking stable and predictable relations with Russia, but the recent actions of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine are taking the countries in the opposite direction, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday. would work together, relying on stability and predictability in our relations. ”Russia’s actions and the threat gave The latest aggression against Ukraine is taking us in exactly the opposite direction, “Blinken said at the Reuters NEXT conference.

worldwide, ukraine, russia, usa, joe biden, anthony blinken