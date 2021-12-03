https://ria.ru/20211203/blinken-1762120460.html

Blinken threatened Russia with serious consequences over Ukraine

Blinken threatened Russia with serious consequences over Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

Blinken threatened Russia with serious consequences over Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that NATO is not planning aggression against Russia, which he warned about "very serious consequences" in the event of

2021-12-03T21: 55

2021-12-03T21: 55

2021-12-03T22: 05

in the world

Ukraine

USA

Russia

Europe

NATO

anthony blinken

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that NATO is not planning aggression against Russia, which he warned of “very serious consequences” in the event of an invasion of Ukraine. Unfortunately, it came from Russia, “Blinken said, speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference. Blinken warned that Russia will face” very serious consequences “from the United States and Europe if it” continues its confrontational course and renews its aggression against Ukraine. ” I really hope that Russia takes this into account in its planning, “the Secretary of State said. Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of the West and Ukraine of” aggressive actions “, stating that it does not threaten anyone and does not intend to attack anyone, and statements about” Russian aggression “are being used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. The Russian Foreign Ministry previously noted that Western statements about “Russian aggression” and the opportunity to help Kiev defend itself against it are both ridiculous and dangerous. sides of Russia at the borders of Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president, said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

Ukraine

USA

Russia

Europe

2021

news

ru-RU

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761846165_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_529c2733cb9b16a1bc46aa455744d140.jpg

Ukraine, USA, Russia, Europe, NATO, Anthony Blinken