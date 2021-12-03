Bloomberg linked the case against Sachkov with the transfer of data on the “hackers of the GRU” – RBC

The founder of Group-IB, Ilya Sachkov, is accused of treason for transmitting information to the United States about the interference of Russian hackers in the American elections, sources told Bloomberg. Group-IB called this version “conjecture”

Ilya Sachkov

The case of high treason against the founder of Group-IB, Ilya Sachkov, could have been initiated due to the fact that he probably gave the United States information about the interference of Russian hackers in the election of the American president in 2016. Bloomberg reports, citing four sources.

According to sources, Sachkov allegedly provided the US authorities with information about the “hacker group of the Russian military intelligence GRU” known as Fancy Bear and its attempts to influence the US presidential election.

This information helped the US government to identify the GRU agents involved in the interference in the elections, the agency’s sources added. At the same time, the Russian authorities have repeatedly ruled out involvement in interference in the US elections.

Group-IB told RBC that this version is just speculation. “The case materials are classified. Any versions are nothing more than speculation, ”the press service explained.