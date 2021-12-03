Borodin called Jay Law and Ben Affleck’s romance PR | moika78.ru

Ksenia Borodina is going through a stage of divorce from her husband, while singer Jennifer Lopez is enjoying a romance with actor Ben Affleck. The TV presenter did not like it, and she dotted all the “i” s: the star believes in love, but not in the reunion of hearts.

The lovers got together 20 years later, Borodin does not believe in such a reunion. Does life experience put pressure on the TV presenter or does a divorce from businessman Kurban Omarov make it difficult to believe that people are changing? Maybe Borodin still knows something about the “ostentatious” relationship between Olga Buzova and her ex-boyfriend Dava, which the couple were accused of more than once? Instadiva, of course, will not give answers to these questions.

But Borodina clearly expressed her position on the reunification of two loving hearts – this is all PR.

The TV presenter’s arguments were the following facts: Ben had problems with the abuse of strong drinks, he needed to rise in the eyes of the public. J. Lo and completely parted with the groom and is about to release a new album, which means that it is urgently necessary to be heard by the whole world. Output? The reunion has become a mutual benefit.

Going back to your ex in 20 years? Well, in my opinion, it’s always a failure. If you left something, then you did it for a reason. But here the question is different: they say that this is all a PR story,

– stated on Instagram Borodin.

The TV presenter laughed at the staged shots that spread all over the Internet. Affleck and Lopez repeated the date they had 20 years ago. All this does not inspire confidence in a woman who gave almost half her life to the reality show “Dom-2”.

At the same time, even after so many years of parsing relationships on the “frontal place”, the TV presenter still believes in love.

I believe in love, I believe in romance, and it’s generally cool when there are romantic moments,

– assured the star.

It happens when some stories are fired, the TV presenter admitted. When at school a guy loved a girl, but their paths went their separate ways, and 20 years later they meet again and understand that they have loved only each other all their lives.

In general, she agrees to believe in the typical plot of Borodin’s melodrama, but for some reason the star strongly doubts that Lopez and Affleck could have changed a lot and start a new relationship in 20 years.

Be careful, because this is most likely a PR romance. And it is not known whether this story will end with a wedding or not,

– concluded Borodin.

It will be fair to say that in no novel can you be 100% sure that it will end with a wedding. Life is unpredictable.

Earlier, Moika78 reported that Borodina broke off friendship with Buzova by publishing personal correspondence. The TV presenter defended Orlova in the Dom-2 scandal.