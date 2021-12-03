Boyarsky’s son headed the branch of the United Russia party in St. Petersburg – RBK

Also on Friday, December 3, the heads of 12 more regions of Russia headed the regional branches of the party:

Acting Governor of the Vladimir Region Alexander Avdeev;

Governor of the Nenets Autonomous Okrug Yuri Bezdudny;

Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov;

the head of the Leningrad region Alexander Drozdenko;

Acting Governor of the Tambov Region Maxim Egorov;

head of the Republic of Mordovia Artem Zdunov;

Governor of the Irkutsk Region Igor Kobzev;

Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region Yevgeny Kuyvashev;

Head of the Komi Republic Vladimir Uyba;

Head of the Republic of Kalmykia Batu Khasikov;

the head of the Republic of Tuva Vladislav Khovalyg;

Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region Alexander Tsybulsky.

Prior to that, the regional branches of United Russia were headed by 26 governors.

Earlier, two RBC sources in United Russia reported that the United Russia party at a meeting of the presidium of the party’s general council on December 3 will replace more than ten heads of regional offices, and most of the new secretaries are heads of regions.

So, Kobzev, who joined United Russia on November 23, replaced State Duma deputy Sergei Sokol as secretary of the party’s branch in the Irkutsk region.

The appointment of Uyba as the secretary of the party’s branch in Komi means that he was given “the last chance to rectify the situation in the region” after the not very successful parliamentary elections in the republic, the source of RBC emphasized.