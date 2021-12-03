Brad Pitt had an affair with a famous singer

Brad Pitt has a new romance. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Peet has been credited with a romantic relationship more than once. However, they all turned out to be frivolous. And now the Western media have learned about the new hobby of the 57-year-old actor. According to the British portal The Mirror, Brad has his eye on 36-year-old singer Andra Day.

According to the source of the publication, the couple flirted desperately with each other behind the scenes of the Academy Awards in April this year. An insider assures that Andra has been in the “actor’s field of vision” for some time.

“They were flirting backstage,” said an eyewitness. It could have just been a professional relationship, but some of Brad’s friends said they would be a great couple.

Brad has his eye on 36-year-old singer Andra Day. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Brad Pitt was the host of the Oscars, while Andra was one of the nominees for the award. The singer was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her leading role in United States vs. Billie Holiday. Andra played the role of the cult singer Billie Holiday. True, she never received an Oscar. But earlier for her work she was awarded the Golden Globe Award.

Probably, now Brad Pitt can breathe freely: he recently won a court case against ex-wife Angelina Jolie for custody of children. The actress insisted on sole custody, but Pitt eventually achieved equal rights in the upbringing of his heirs. They say that after the trial, Angelina just vomits and throws up, believing that her ex-husband humiliated her in the eyes of the public.

The singer was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her leading role in United States vs. Billie Holiday. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Angelina and Brad have six children: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Since 2016, the ex-spouses have fought for custody in court. The actress accused her ex-husband of alcoholism and domestic violence.

Brad, after a divorce from his wife, is listed as an enviable bachelor. The last high-profile novel by Pitt happened last year: the actor was noticed along with the German model Nicole Poturalski. Brad dated the 27-year-old fashion model for several months, they had love at a distance: he lived in the USA, Nicole – in Berlin. The lovers flew to visit each other, but this situation could not last long.

– Brad was realistic about their romance. She lives in Germany, and he has a very difficult family situation, which he is trying to figure out, ”a source told the New York edition of Page Six.

Brad adores his children, he lives only ten minutes from the Jolie estate in Los Angeles, so he can see them at any moment. True, he does not always succeed. All his meetings with the heirs are held strictly according to the schedule approved by the court.