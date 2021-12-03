Brad Pitt, who made fun of Trump over coronavirus, to host 2021 Oscars Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

The past pandemic 2020 has confused all the cards. The film industry is just beginning to recover from the freeze – and still does not quite understand how best to get out of the crisis. However, we managed to determine one of the points quite accurately: in 2021, the Oscar will be awarded in person. Without any remote places there.

The presenter of the ceremony, which is scheduled for April 25 (Monday night, April 26), was appointed Brad Pitt, who himself waited for an acting Oscar only last year for the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino. One of Hollywood’s top bachelors will host the ceremony for the first time. In addition, it will be held in person.

It is noteworthy that about a year ago, at this very time at the peak of the pandemic, the actor on the evening TV show Saturday Night Live played a small sketch, where, in the image of the head of the United States Commission on Combating COVID-19 and the country’s chief infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci made fun of the words of the then President of the United States Donald Trump that the infection will disappear “like a miracle” and the vaccine will appear “soon.” Pitt compared the methods of treatment proposed by the head of state to the Tide Pod Challenge flash mob, when netizens were supposedly going to bite through capsules with detergent.

Now the coronavirus format has returned to Brad. It was decided to hold Oscar-2021 not only in the United States, but also in Europe – London and Paris at additional venues, since many of the participants in the ceremony will not be able to fly to Los Angeles due to restrictions.

All guests and Oscar nominees will be thoroughly tested for covid by taking a PCR smear. Along with Pitt, the ceremony will be hosted by actress Zendaya Marie Stermer Coleman, the star of the Spider-Man films.

Halle Berry, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger, Reese Witherspoon, Harrisoa Ford and other Hollywood stars will present the awards, according to the film academy’s schedule.