British College Paid For Ditching the Words “Woman” and “Mother”

Britain decided to abandon women and mothers

In the UK, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have stopped using the words “woman” and “mother”. Reported by The Telegraph. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. In the UK, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have stopped using the words “woman” and “mother”. The agency has published a guide to safe newborn sleep, which uses the term “people in the postpartum period.” women from the pregnancy and childbirth manual. “

