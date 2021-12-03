https://ria.ru/20211203/zhenschiny-1762057908.html
Britain decided to abandon women and mothers
British College paid for the rejection of the words “woman” and “mother” – Russia news today
Britain decided to abandon women and mothers
In the UK, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have stopped using the words “woman” and “mother”. Reported by The Telegraph. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
2021-12-03T16: 39
2021-12-03T16: 39
2021-12-03T17: 59
in the world
United Kingdom
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/97673/21/976732199_0:122:2500:1528_1920x0_80_0_0_dceef45367bc9a02570ce7c1946d6093.jpg
MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. In the UK, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have stopped using the words “woman” and “mother”. The agency has published a guide to safe newborn sleep, which uses the term “people in the postpartum period.” women from the pregnancy and childbirth manual. “
https://ria.ru/20211202/kompensatsiya-1761810856.html
United Kingdom
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/97673/21/976732199_181-0:2404:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_6fcc732a40e4011b19c810b336fab8a0.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, UK
British College Paid For Ditching the Words “Woman” and “Mother”