British scientists claim six COVID-19 vaccines are effective
LONDON, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. British scientists studied the effectiveness of seven vaccinations against coronavirus as a booster dose 10-12 weeks after immunization with AstraZeneca or Pfizer / BioNTech, almost all combinations increased the level of antibodies, according to a study published in the specialized journal Lancet. In total, scientists studied seven drugs: AstraZeneca , Pfizer / BioNTech, Novavax, Johnson & amp; Johnson, Moderna, Valneva and Curevac. As part of the study, 2878 people over 30 received the third vaccine, before that they had received a full immunization with two AstraZeneca or Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines. The participants were divided into three groups and injected with one of the drugs at different dosages. All seven vaccines are noted to be safe as a booster. Among the main side effects, scientists named headaches, as well as pain at the injection site, 24 cases of “serious side effects” were reported. … -0-
