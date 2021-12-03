https://ria.ru/20211203/koronavirus-1761961411.html

British scientists claim six COVID-19 vaccines are effective

British scientists announced the effectiveness of six vaccines against COVID-19 – Russia news today

British scientists claim six COVID-19 vaccines are effective

British scientists have studied the effectiveness of seven vaccinations against coronavirus as a booster dose 10-12 weeks after immunization with AstraZeneca drugs or RIA Novosti, 03.12.

2021-12-03T10: 20

2021-12-03T10: 20

2021-12-03T10: 20

spread of coronavirus

society

johnson & johnson

astrazeneca

health – society

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757502324_0:146:2988:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_d84c91bf3fd95c7c75159788a8fda241.jpg

LONDON, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. British scientists studied the effectiveness of seven vaccinations against coronavirus as a booster dose 10-12 weeks after immunization with AstraZeneca or Pfizer / BioNTech, almost all combinations increased the level of antibodies, according to a study published in the specialized journal Lancet. In total, scientists studied seven drugs: AstraZeneca , Pfizer / BioNTech, Novavax, Johnson & amp; Johnson, Moderna, Valneva and Curevac. As part of the study, 2878 people over 30 received the third vaccine, before that they had received a full immunization with two AstraZeneca or Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines. The participants were divided into three groups and injected with one of the drugs at different dosages. All seven vaccines are noted to be safe as a booster. Among the main side effects, scientists named headaches, as well as pain at the injection site, 24 cases of “serious side effects” were reported. … -0-

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211202/vaktsina-1761876666.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757502324_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b89b9030aaaec2150da55084b9c3dfdf.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, johnson & johnson, astrazeneca, health – society, coronavirus covid-19