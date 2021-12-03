Cardano has risen in price after the founder of the project tweet about its secure code

The price of the altcoin at the moment rose by 13%. Now the asset is growing by 5% per day and is trading above $ 1.6

The Cardano rate rose by 13%, at the moment reaching $ 1.76, after which it began to decline. As of December 3, 13:59 Moscow time, the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 1.66, over the past day it has risen in price by 5%. The altcoin price skyrocketed after IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson commented on the MonoX Finance hack of DeFi project, in which a hacker stole $ 31 million worth of cryptocurrency.

“That’s why Plutus was written for Cardano. Good languages ​​and tools work with a developer and auditor to write great, secure code. Bad tongues are a loaded weapon that can shoot its owner, ”Hoskinson wrote.

On November 30, a hacker hacked into the MonoX platform, which runs on the Polygon platform. The developers explained that the attacker took advantage of a bug in the program code, which allowed him to steal $ 31 million worth of cryptocurrency.

