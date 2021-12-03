Cardano Rises 11% By Investing.com

Cryptocurrency Cardano has grown by 11%



Investing.com – It was trading at $ 1.7475 at 21:57 (18:57 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.72% on the day. This was the sharpest daily rise in cryptocurrency since December 2.

This rise pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 57.9830B, 2.23% of the market cap of all cryptocurrencies. Earlier, at its peak, Cardano’s capitalization was $ 94.8001B.

In the past 24 hours, Cardano has traded in a range of $ 1.5186 to $ 1.7565.

Over the past 7 days, Cardano has shown stagnation in volume within the onlymoved-pct. The volume of Cardano in the last 24 hours was $ 3.5263B or 2.85% of the total volume of cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $ 1.4230 to $ 1.7565 in the past seven days.

Currently, Cardano’s price is still below 43.61% of its $ 3.10 peak, which was reached on September 2.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 56,667.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.32% on the day.

traded at $ 4,473.23 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.67%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was previously $ 1,068.4741B or 41.13% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, while Ethereum’s market cap was $ 530.3399B or 20.41% of the total cryptocurrency market.