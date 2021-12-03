Celsius platform lost more than $ 50 million as a result of hacking Badger DAO

In total, hackers managed to withdraw more than $ 120 million from the DeFi protocol in bitcoins and Ethereum. Badger DAO developers are currently investigating

Lending platform Celsius has lost more than $ 50 million due to a hacker attack on the Badger DAO DeFi protocol, reports Cointelegraph. According to the newspaper, the stolen funds belong to the Celsius project, since the address at which they were stored regularly interacted with the platform’s wallets.

As a result of the Badger DAO hack, the attackers managed to withdraw more than $ 120 million in bitcoins and Ethereum from users’ accounts.

On December 2, the developers of the Badger DAO DeFi protocol acknowledged the fact of the hack and announced the start of an investigation. The protocol also suspended the execution of all smart contracts. The creators of Badger DAO have not yet disclosed the amount of damage from breaking the protocol.

Badger DAO is a decentralized finance protocol that enables Bitcoin to be used on the Ethereum network.

