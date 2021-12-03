Central Bank of Turkey began to intervene: the lira has updated the record of the fall

The rate of the Turkish lira against the dollar on Friday, December 3, fell by 1.5%, but this was enough to once again update the historical minimum – 13.89 lira per dollar by 13:00 Moscow time, according to trading data. After that, the Central Bank of Turkey announced new direct foreign exchange interventions – it began selling foreign currency from reserves. This slowed the decline to 1%.

The fall began after today’s decision of the international rating agency Fitch to downgrade the outlook to “negative” from “stable” on Turkey’s foreign currency credit rating. The next step will be to downgrade the rating from the current “BB-” level. Official statistics were also released today – annual inflation in Turkey reached 21.31% in November. This is the maximum for the last three years. Unofficial inflation is 2 times higher. But three years ago the lira exchange rate was 3.5 times less – 4 lira per dollar with such inflation. The situation has worsened in recent years.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on December 2, a day earlier, appointed a new Minister of the Treasury and Finance of the republic. Erodgan dismissed Lutfi Elvan and appointed Nureddin Nebati as the new minister. The Turkish leader pursues a policy of low rates and claims that cheap loans are more important for the country than high inflation and a fall in the lira. Therefore, he dismisses all dissenting managers in the Central Bank and ministries.

The country has been in a pre-crisis state since the end of November – some residents of the country are protesting against the rise in prices and the fall of the lira, while the rest are buying goods and currency. The opposition accuses Erdogan of a misguided low interest rate policy and demands change.

The lira remains the weakest among emerging market currencies. The lira exchange rate was stable until 2014 – about 1.7-1.8 lira per dollar. But since then it has been falling uncontrollably – after Recep Tayyip Erdogan became president. Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish currency has fallen in price by 2 times – from 7.3 lira per dollar. Since the beginning of November, the lira has depreciated against the dollar by 31%, from 9.6 lira per dollar. On November 23, the lira fell to a fresh low of 16%. This is a record drop in the lira per day over the past 20 years due to the fact that on November 18 the Central Bank of Turkey lowered the discount rate from 16% to 15%. The Turkish lira exchange rate on November 18 also collapsed to a new historical minimum – to 11.93 lira per dollar, breaking several anti-records in search of a bottom.

Since September, the rate of the Central Bank of Turkey has been reduced by 400 basis points, from 19%. Turkey’s economy grew by 7% on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2021, and the S&P raised its forecast for Turkey’s GDP growth in 2021 to 8.6%. In 2020, the Turkish economy grew by 1.8%.