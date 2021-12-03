Chinese competitor Uber will leave the American exchange :: News :: RBC Investments

DiDi Global plans to delist in New York and list shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Chinese taxi service DiDi Global has begun preparations for delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. Instead, the company plans to list its common stock in Hong Kong, DiDi said in a press release.

DiDi said in a statement that the company plans to convert the American depositary shares, which are currently traded in the US, into shares that will be freely traded “on another internationally recognized stock exchange.”

“I think China has made it clear that it no longer wants tech companies to enter the US markets because that puts them under the jurisdiction of US regulators,” Aaron Costello, regional head of Asia for Cambridge Associates, told CNBC. “So we believe that almost all technology companies registered in the US will move to Hong Kong or the mainland.”

DiDi intends to apply for

listing

in Hong Kong around March next year, sources told Bloomberg.

The Chinese giant held an IPO in New York on June 30, 2021. Following the placement, DiDi raised $ 4.4 billion by selling 317 million American depositary shares (ADS) at $ 14 per share. DiDi’s IPO marks the largest public offering of a Chinese company in the United States since online retailer Alibaba, which raised $ 25 billion in 2014. DiDi’s decision to go public in the United States has angered Chinese regulators, who have required the company to pre-ensure data security. DiDi is China’s largest taxi ordering app with a wealth of route and user data. Two days after the IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China launched an investigation into the company. The PRC authorities questioned the security of the personal information collected by the company. On November 26, regulators asked DiDi Global management to develop a delisting plan from the New York Stock Exchange.

DiDi announced the pending delisting less than 24 hours after the Commission on

securities

and the US Exchanges (SEC) completed the development of rules to allow foreign shares to be de-listed for non-compliance with US audit requirements.

The rules complement the Foreign Companies Accountability Act (HFCAA), which was passed in 2020 after Chinese regulators repeatedly rejected requests from the Public Companies Accountability Oversight Board (PCAOB). Chinese authorities have been reluctant to provide access to companies’ internal accounting records, citing national security concerns. However, this makes it difficult to conduct an audit, Reuters wrote earlier.

Shares of Chinese tech companies plummeted in Hong Kong to record lows after DiDi announced an impending delisting. The Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks mainly the major Chinese tech giants traded in Hong Kong, fell 2.4%, hitting its lowest since the indicator’s launch last July. However, later the index

adjusted

and the decline slowed to 1.1%.

