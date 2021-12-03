Commentary: Why Putin again put a revolver to the temple of Ukraine | Comments from DW Reviewers and Guest Contributors | Dw

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
44

Western media are still asking themselves by inertia what Vladimir Putin wants by pulling troops to the borders of Ukraine. The answer to it was finally given by the President of Russia himself. Speaking at the presentation of credentials to the ambassadors on Wednesday, December 1, the master of the Kremlin voiced what he first vaguely hinted at a couple of weeks ago, when he spoke of “long-term guarantees” of security from the West. Now everything is clear. Putin wants from NATO a written commitment that the alliance will not expand to the east, that is, Ukraine and Georgia will not be able to hide under his umbrella, as they were promised at the alliance’s summit in Bucharest in 2008. Here it is – the widest of the red lines that Putin draws on the map of Europe.

The expected response from Riga, where the meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO countries with the participation of Ukraine took place on that day, was not long in coming. Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg once again reiterated that the Russian Federation has no veto right.

Moscow worries about the strengthening of the Ukrainian fleet

Putin is seeking from NATO not only to renounce expansion, but also from bilateral military assistance, which could seriously increase the defense potential of Kiev. The head of the Kremlin calls this assistance “military development” by the West of Ukraine.

Roman Goncharenko

Roman Goncharenko

Obviously, we are talking not only about the sensational American Javelin anti-tank systems, which Kiev has been receiving for several years, but also about possible future supplies, for example, about Patriot air defense systems, which Kiev has so far unsuccessfully requested from the United States.

At the moment, the Kremlin is perhaps most worried about the strengthening of the Ukrainian navy and its exercises with the alliance countries in the Black Sea. So, Kiev agreed on the joint construction of boats and ships with Turkey, France and Great Britain and, no less important, on the supply of British missiles for them. Finally, the Turkish Bayraktar attack drones, whose recent use by Kiev against separatists in the Donbas has angered Moscow, will be used by the Ukrainian navy as well. All this, plus plans to create new naval bases, is increasingly irritating in Moscow, although Ukraine will never be able to compete against the Russian army and navy.

Talk to me, Joe!

Putin wants to talk about this and many other things with American President Joe Biden, and talk as an equal. Russian politicians are vying with each other to announce high-level “contacts” to be held by the end of the year, apparently by video link or telephone.

By pulling troops to Ukraine, Putin is stepping up pressure on Biden, as he successfully did in the spring. Then the US President agreed to a meeting in Geneva, which took place in June. Now Putin wants to build on the success. A couple of years ago, the President of the Russian Federation, albeit in a different context, dropped the phrase: “A kind word is good, but a kind word and Smith-Wesson is much more effective.” This seems to be one of his central tenets. Putin likes to communicate with the West, holding a revolver to the temple of Ukraine.

How the West should respond to Russian exercises near Ukraine’s borders

So it turns out there won’t be a big war? In the near future, most likely not. Until the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline starts working, it seems almost impossible, otherwise it can be given up on it. But another exacerbation in the trench warfare in Donbass, plus the supply of Russian weapons to the separatists is possible. Like, you are arming Ukraine, and we are arming them. If Russia does someday decide on open aggression, it will try to do it unexpectedly. Of course, after 2014, this is almost impossible, but if you threaten several times and then don’t attack, the victim’s reaction becomes dulled. Perhaps Moscow is counting on this too.

If all this is so, the West should react more restrainedly, everything has already been said more than once. The loud words of alarm only play into the hands of the owner of the Kremlin, who, not without pleasure, noted the other day that Russia’s warnings about the supply of weapons to Ukraine had caused “a certain tension” in the West and wished it to “persist as long as possible.” The West should not fulfill this wish. The best response to the new exercises of the Russian Federation near the borders of Ukraine would be a demonstrative visit of one of the famous Western politicians to Kiev. Such support is definitely not enough.

Author: Roman Goncharenko – DW columnist.

This comment expresses the personal opinion of the author. It may not coincide with the opinion of the Russian editorial staff and Deutsche Welle in general.

See also:

  • Russian self-propelled howitzer makes a shot

    Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass

    Checking weapons systems

    So far, artillery fire on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian border is being conducted for testing purposes. According to official figures, the troops are checking the combat readiness of their weapons systems. In a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry, a Russian self-propelled mortar fires.

  • Tank mechanic of the Ukrainian army next to the tank

    Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass

    West expresses support for Ukraine

    The West assures Kiev of its solidarity. In his first telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed to Volodymyr Zelenskiy “the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in Donbas and Crimea.” Representatives of NATO and the EU made similar statements.

  • Russian military equipment near the Russian-Ukrainian border

    Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass

    Troops are pulling up to Donbass

    In early March, Russia began to strengthen its military presence on the border with Ukraine. Moscow said that in this way it responds to Kiev’s provocations aimed at escalating the conflict in Donbass. According to observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), there were no provocations.

  • One of two American destroyers that passed through the strait towards the Black Sea on 20 March

    Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass

    American destroyers are already in the Black Sea

    The US, NATO and the EU have pledged support to Ukraine in protecting its territorial integrity. On April 9, Ankara reported that the United States had already announced at the end of March the passage of two of its warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea. The picture shows one of two American destroyers that passed through the strait towards the Black Sea on March 20.

  • Member of the armed formations in Donetsk

    Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass

    A war that has been going on for seven years

    The conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in early 2014, when pro-Russian separatists took control of parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. According to the authorities in Kiev and their Western allies, the Kremlin is helping the separatists by supplying illegal weapons and sending mercenaries. Since then, the parties to the conflict have repeatedly agreed on a ceasefire, but these agreements have been constantly violated.

  • A man stands on the ruins of his house located on the territory of the self-proclaimed DPR

    Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass

    Bombed and destroyed

    This man is standing on the ruins of his house, located on the territory of the self-proclaimed “DPR”. The house was destroyed during the fighting between the separatists and the Ukrainian army. They involve soldiers, mercenaries, separatists and paramilitary units. But the fighting has affected civilians again and again. At the beginning of 2019, according to the UN, about 3,300 civilians were killed in the Donbas.

  • Ukrainian military in the area of ​​Donetsk

    Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass

    Clashes and deaths despite the truce

    In total, since 2014, more than 13,000 people have died as a result of the fighting in Donbass. According to the OSCE, the current ceasefire, in effect since July 2020, has been relatively stable. However, shelling has recently become more frequent. In recent days, at least five Ukrainian soldiers and a five-year-old boy have been killed on the territory of the “DPR”. Kiev denies any involvement in his death.

  • Zelenskiy awards Ukrainian soldiers who have distinguished themselves in their service

    Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass

    Zelensky presented awards to Ukrainian soldiers

    On April 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Donbass and tried to sort out the situation on the spot. He awarded the Ukrainian soldiers who distinguished themselves in their service at the front. And on April 10, Zelensky will meet with Turkish President Erdogan. Ukrainian media report that Zelensky is also scheduled to meet with French President Macron.

  • A soldier of one of the DPR units in the suburbs of Donetsk

    Chronicle of a new aggravation of the conflict in Donbass

    Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure

    In 2019, Russia began to issue citizenship to residents of the “DPR” / “LPR” using a simplified procedure. According to various sources, about 600 thousand people with Russian citizenship now live there. Moscow has already announced that Russia will take all the necessary measures to protect them. A spokeswoman for the US president said the Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine is now the largest since 2014.

    By Jan Walter, Kevin Mertens


Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here