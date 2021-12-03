Commentary: Why Putin again put a revolver to the temple of Ukraine | Comments from DW Reviewers and Guest Contributors | Dw

Western media are still asking themselves by inertia what Vladimir Putin wants by pulling troops to the borders of Ukraine. The answer to it was finally given by the President of Russia himself. Speaking at the presentation of credentials to the ambassadors on Wednesday, December 1, the master of the Kremlin voiced what he first vaguely hinted at a couple of weeks ago, when he spoke of “long-term guarantees” of security from the West. Now everything is clear. Putin wants from NATO a written commitment that the alliance will not expand to the east, that is, Ukraine and Georgia will not be able to hide under his umbrella, as they were promised at the alliance’s summit in Bucharest in 2008. Here it is – the widest of the red lines that Putin draws on the map of Europe.

The expected response from Riga, where the meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO countries with the participation of Ukraine took place on that day, was not long in coming. Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg once again reiterated that the Russian Federation has no veto right.

Moscow worries about the strengthening of the Ukrainian fleet

Putin is seeking from NATO not only to renounce expansion, but also from bilateral military assistance, which could seriously increase the defense potential of Kiev. The head of the Kremlin calls this assistance “military development” by the West of Ukraine.

Roman Goncharenko

Obviously, we are talking not only about the sensational American Javelin anti-tank systems, which Kiev has been receiving for several years, but also about possible future supplies, for example, about Patriot air defense systems, which Kiev has so far unsuccessfully requested from the United States.

At the moment, the Kremlin is perhaps most worried about the strengthening of the Ukrainian navy and its exercises with the alliance countries in the Black Sea. So, Kiev agreed on the joint construction of boats and ships with Turkey, France and Great Britain and, no less important, on the supply of British missiles for them. Finally, the Turkish Bayraktar attack drones, whose recent use by Kiev against separatists in the Donbas has angered Moscow, will be used by the Ukrainian navy as well. All this, plus plans to create new naval bases, is increasingly irritating in Moscow, although Ukraine will never be able to compete against the Russian army and navy.

Talk to me, Joe!

Putin wants to talk about this and many other things with American President Joe Biden, and talk as an equal. Russian politicians are vying with each other to announce high-level “contacts” to be held by the end of the year, apparently by video link or telephone.

By pulling troops to Ukraine, Putin is stepping up pressure on Biden, as he successfully did in the spring. Then the US President agreed to a meeting in Geneva, which took place in June. Now Putin wants to build on the success. A couple of years ago, the President of the Russian Federation, albeit in a different context, dropped the phrase: “A kind word is good, but a kind word and Smith-Wesson is much more effective.” This seems to be one of his central tenets. Putin likes to communicate with the West, holding a revolver to the temple of Ukraine.

How the West should respond to Russian exercises near Ukraine’s borders

So it turns out there won’t be a big war? In the near future, most likely not. Until the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline starts working, it seems almost impossible, otherwise it can be given up on it. But another exacerbation in the trench warfare in Donbass, plus the supply of Russian weapons to the separatists is possible. Like, you are arming Ukraine, and we are arming them. If Russia does someday decide on open aggression, it will try to do it unexpectedly. Of course, after 2014, this is almost impossible, but if you threaten several times and then don’t attack, the victim’s reaction becomes dulled. Perhaps Moscow is counting on this too.

If all this is so, the West should react more restrainedly, everything has already been said more than once. The loud words of alarm only play into the hands of the owner of the Kremlin, who, not without pleasure, noted the other day that Russia’s warnings about the supply of weapons to Ukraine had caused “a certain tension” in the West and wished it to “persist as long as possible.” The West should not fulfill this wish. The best response to the new exercises of the Russian Federation near the borders of Ukraine would be a demonstrative visit of one of the famous Western politicians to Kiev. Such support is definitely not enough.

Author: Roman Goncharenko – DW columnist.

This comment expresses the personal opinion of the author. It may not coincide with the opinion of the Russian editorial staff and Deutsche Welle in general.

See also: