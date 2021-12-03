Coronavirus: Germany introduces a lockdown for the unvaccinated, Omicron ousted Delta in South Africa

December 2, 2021

Photo caption, Pfizer CEO Predicts Annual Vaccinations For Years

According to the head of Pfizer, annual Covid vaccinations are likely to be required for many years, but some scientists do not consider it necessary; British scientists have modeled the mechanism of blood clots after the injection of AstraZeneca; in South Africa, Omicron has become the dominant variant of the coronavirus. The main thing about the pandemic in the world.

Do you need annual vaccinations?

Pfizer CEO Dr Albert Burla told the BBC that people will likely need to get their annual Covid-19 vaccinations for years.

In his opinion, this is necessary to maintain a “very high level of protection.”

Pfizer CEO was interviewed by the BBC prior to the discovery of the Omicron variant in South Africa.

Pfizer has already developed and produced updated vaccines in response to the Beta and Delta options, Burla said, but there was no need for them.

The company is now working on a vaccine against the Omicron variant. With the best of luck, a new vaccine can be ready in three to four months.

This year, Pfizer will receive at least $ 35 billion from sales of the antibiotic vaccine, and its share price has skyrocketed.

However, while in developed countries the majority of the population has already received at least one dose of the vaccine, in some African countries less than 5% of the population is vaccinated.

Albert Burla did not apologize for making a profit – in his opinion, in the end, millions of lives were saved, and this is the main thing.

“We’ve saved the global economy trillions of dollars,” he said. “This is a strong incentive for innovation ahead of the next pandemic.”

Burla also dismissed accusations of speculation, citing richer countries such as the UK, which first approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, were the first to place orders for vaccines, which, in addition, were initially few in number. In poor countries, according to Burla, the vaccine was supplied at cost.

… or not?

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the United Kingdom’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunizations, said in an interview with the BBC that the need for annual booster vaccinations against Covid-19 is still questionable.

“It’s hard to say if we will need boosters for an indefinitely long time – it depends on how this virus develops further,” he said. “The influenza virus changes every year, and we have to change the vaccine formula and re-immunize people who are at risk. This could happen with the coronavirus, but whether an annual revaccination is required is currently unclear. ”

Photo author, ASU Photo caption, A detailed view of the adenovirus that enters the body with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Its size is only 100 nanometers

Scientists have established the mechanism of blood clots

Scientists believe they were able to identify a mechanism that, in rare cases, leads to blood clots after an injection of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

A team of scientists from Wales and the United States has demonstrated how a key component of the vaccine attracts blood proteins. They believe this sets off a chain reaction involving the immune system that can lead to dangerous clots.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is believed to have saved close to a million lives. However, concerns about possible blood clots after the injection have led many countries to replace it with other vaccines, especially as drugs from Pfizer and Moderna have become more readily available.

Scientists in Cardiff have received emergency government funding to find the cause of blood clots. After the first results appeared, AstraZeneca specialists joined them.

An AstraZeneca spokeswoman stressed that blood clots are more likely to occur due to the coronavirus than due to the vaccine, and that a full explanation of why they occur has not yet been established.

“While the study is inconclusive, it offers interesting insights, and AstraZeneca is exploring ways to use these results as part of our efforts to address this extremely rare side effect,” she said.

Most vaccines inject a piece of the coronavirus’s genetic code into the human body to train the immune system. AstraZeneca used adenovirus for this purpose (in particular, the cold virus from chimpanzees).

The researchers thought the adenovirus could be associated with blood clots. Therefore, using cryoelectron microscopy, they obtained images of the adenovirus with molecular detail.

Their research, published in the journal Science Advances, shows that the outer surface of adenovirus attracts the “platelet factor 4” protein (substances that promote blood clotting) like a magnet.

Scientists believe that the body begins to attack these platelets, mistaking them for part of the foreign adenovirus to which they have attached. Thus, antibodies are released into the blood, which clump with platelets and cause dangerous blood clots to form.

However, this requires a special set of circumstances, which explains why blood clots are rarely formed. In the UK, almost 50 million doses of AstraZeneca account for 73 deaths from vaccine-related thrombosis, known as immune thrombocytopenia.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Africa still has a very low proportion of vaccinated against covid

Omicron spreads across South Africa

Omicron has now become the dominant coronavirus variant in South Africa. Over the past day, more than 8,500 new cases of infection have been registered in the country.

The National Institute for Infectious Diseases said more than 70% of all viral genomes sequenced in November are from the new variant.

Many parts of South Africa are seeing a steady increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19 infections. The health ministry said growth was recorded in seven of the country’s nine provinces.

The National Institute for Infectious Diseases said most people who required hospitalization were not vaccinated against the coronavirus. The World Health Organization claims that the new variant has been found in at least 24 countries around the world.

The African Union and the UN have jointly condemned travel bans from southern African states imposed by many countries following the discovery of Omicron. Prominent South African epidemiologist and member of the African Coronavirus Task Force, Professor Salim Abdul Karim, told the BBC that the bans cannot be justified.

“The virus has now been found in more than 20 countries, so pushing for a ban on southern African countries, many of which are not really even increasing in the number of cases, in my opinion, is not a solution that can be justified and supported,” said him. “It is clearly discriminatory for me, especially because we have very clear travel safety strategies.”

At the same time, Professor Karim admitted that the new version of covid is spreading rapidly, although, according to him, doctors cannot yet say what explains it: the improvement in observation and registration of new cases or the features of Omicron.

Photo author, EPA

Europe is thinking about compulsory vaccination

The countries of the European Union should consider the possibility of compulsory vaccination to combat Covid-19, the head of the European Commission said.

Ursula von der Leyen said vaccines will be critical in the fight against the new Omicron variant.

The EU has tightened travel restrictions with the new variant, but von der Leyen said it was “understandable and appropriate to discuss mandatory covid vaccination for EU members,” especially since a third of the bloc’s population has not yet been vaccinated.

Some EU states are already taking steps in this direction. Covid-19 vaccination is expected to become mandatory in Austria from February next year. The future chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, also said that he supports compulsory vaccinations.

Germany introduces lockdown for the unvaccinated

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, Only those vaccinated and with coronavirus will be allowed to attend Christmas markets in Germany

The outgoing German Chancellor and her successor, Olaf Scholz, have announced a national lockdown for the unvaccinated. Those who do not have a vaccination or a certificate of the transferred coronavirus will be prohibited from visiting any public places, with the exception of pharmacies, grocery stores and bakeries.

This is not only about the ban on entering the premises, but also about events that take place in the air.

For example, people who have not been vaccinated will be banned from attending Christmas markets, and will also impose restrictions on the number of people with whom they can contact. Under the new rules, unvaccinated people can date a maximum of two people from a different household.

The country is also imposing restrictions on large gatherings of people, which could affect the hosting of events such as Bundesliga football matches and concerts. Nightclubs will be closed in areas where the weekly incidence exceeds 350 cases per 100 thousand people.

Fireworks will also be banned on New Years Eve to keep people out of the crowd.

“Cultural and recreational activities across the country will only be available to those who are vaccinated or have had the coronavirus,” Angela Merkel said Thursday.

In addition, the authorities are discussing the introduction of mandatory vaccinations. If parliament votes in favor of such a law, it could begin as early as February 2022.

The vaccination rate in Germany is now just under 70%. The increase in infections in the country has become a record since the beginning of the pandemic. Hospitals are sounding the alarm: many hospitals are overcrowded, and patients are forced to send for treatment to other countries. Over the past day, 73,209 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Germany.

“Our decisions show that the situation is very serious,” said Angela Merkel, adding that the new rules should be seen as “minimum standards” and each state can impose its own, stricter restrictions.

WHO draws attention to “vaccine inequality”

The UK has secured a deal to purchase 114 million doses of vaccine over the next two years. Meanwhile, poorer countries are unable to make the first vaccinations the most vulnerable, warned one of the leaders of the World Health Organization, Dr. Michael Ryan.

Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, says he is not aware of any evidence that boosters are beneficial for healthy people to be offered to the general population.

When asked about speeding up the revaccination program in the UK, he said: “Some countries that have an oversupply of the vaccine find it difficult to decide who to give it to, but in many countries around the world this is not a problem – they cannot make even primary vaccinations the most vulnerable.” …