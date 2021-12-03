Coronavirus: to enter the United States will be required to take a test no earlier than 24 hours

Queue of people wishing to get vaccinated against coronavirus in Washington

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Joe Biden says about 40 million Americans have received the booster dose

President Joe Biden has tightened the rules for entering the United States after a new variant of the Omicron coronavirus was discovered in many states.

Starting next week, everyone arriving in the United States, including American citizens, will need to take a coronavirus test no earlier than 24 hours before departure, regardless of vaccination status. Lab tests often take longer or can be more expensive if urgently needed.

The wearing of masks on trains, planes and buses will remain mandatory until mid-March.

The United States has recorded 10 cases of infection with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, first detected in South Africa in early November.

