Coronavirus: to enter the United States will be required to take a test no earlier than 24 hours

Photo caption, Joe Biden says about 40 million Americans have received the booster dose

President Joe Biden has tightened the rules for entering the United States after a new variant of the Omicron coronavirus was discovered in many states.

Starting next week, everyone arriving in the United States, including American citizens, will need to take a coronavirus test no earlier than 24 hours before departure, regardless of vaccination status. Lab tests often take longer or can be more expensive if urgently needed.

The wearing of masks on trains, planes and buses will remain mandatory until mid-March.

The United States has recorded 10 cases of infection with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, first detected in South Africa in early November.

In New York State, the new variant has been identified in five people, Gov. Katie Hochul said Thursday. Omicron was brought to California and Colorado from South Africa. In the state of Hawaii, however, a new strain was found in a man who has not recently traveled anywhere and has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. This may indicate that the virus has already begun to spread among the local population. In all cases, Omicron’s symptoms were mild.

Earlier, the United States temporarily banned entry from eight countries in southern Africa. Epidemiologists say this will buy them time to study the properties of Omicron.

A new variant of the coronavirus has so far been detected in almost 30 countries. It is not yet known whether this highly mutated variant is more infectious and how effective vaccines are against it.