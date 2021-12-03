Council for the Rights of Foreign Agents – Newspaper Kommersant No. 221 (7183) dated 04.12.2021

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with the head of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova and announced changes to the law on foreign agents. In addition, the special correspondent of Kommersant Andrey Kolesnikov considers it a surprise that Ella Pamfilova announced that it is too early to develop remote electronic voting (DEG).

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of the Central Election Commission enthusiastically spoke about the digital services that the Central Election Commission used in its work in the elections.

“In this election,” she said, “there was very high … not just high … but real competition!

This is logical: the competition can be high, or it can be real. Fundamentally different things.

“There were 14 parties,” she continued, “there were no less than in 2016, 14, and in the regional elections in general, 16 parties received mandates! And you know, refusals (from the CEC .- A. K.) was three times less! If in 2016 there were 1189 refusals, then this year – only 372. Three times less! This smashes all the speculations that were about what seems to be there (in the Central Election Commission – A. K.) refused! Minimum bounce rate!

Ella Pamfilova, it seems, tried to muffle her emotionality, without which she could not even be imagined, and thank God that she immediately ceased to succeed. She is dear to us as she is.

– And since the topic of foreign agents is now heard, – Ella Pamfilova moved on to one of the most resonant topics, – I would like to say that none of them was deprived of their rights at these elections! We also had one candidate at the federal level who performs the functions of a foreign agent or is affiliated with an organization; in the regions, six people participated along with everyone else.

Yes, there was only one federal agent. But he was! Nobody will say that he was not. Although there is confidence that, for obvious reasons, he did not rush.

– In the same way, observers and the media, which also perform the functions of foreign agents, took part on equal terms with everyone else … and observed and covered … in accordance with all the laws that are in force – just like everyone else rest! – she explained.

Then Vladimir Putin finally decided to speak. He, I must say, corrected Ella Pamfilova, reminded her of herself, brought her back to himself, otherwise she, apparently, ran somewhere not even forward, but to the side:

– I know your position, which is to carefully look, analyze the practice of applying this law, and make certain adjustments there. I know about it.

It was, apparently, important that she should say about it, it was she, and not those who might try to put pressure on the president. A person who makes sense to listen to should have said this. This was supposed to be pronounced, so to speak, by the fourth person in the state.

– Yes, you are right, – said Ella Pamfilova. – There it is necessary to streamline it so that it is more effective and targeted, purposeful, targeted.

“To meet the goals for which he was adopted,” the president seemed to urge her.

– Yes, and did not undeservedly hit those who do not deserve, – Ella Pamfilova did not lag behind him.

– Did not violate the rights of citizens, – stated Vladimir Putin.

– Yes! – Ella Pamfilova exclaimed.

It was a meaningful dialogue. It should now mean for everyone that the decision to amend the law on foreign agents has already been taken, and long, for example, before the meeting with the members of the Human Rights Council.

And it was accepted within the framework of free discussion of two knowledgeable people. Those who know not something (and somehow), but just the law.

After all, the two lawyers were now talking among themselves.

– I would also like to draw your attention to the fact that another speculation was widely spread that … and even a report was released in advance … we have some unmeasured number of “disenfranchised”, that is, those who are deprived of the passive suffrage. This is also not true! – Ella Pamfilova exclaimed. – In our country, on the contrary, it is much lower than in many other countries, even very developed ones, which are proud of their democracy! We have less than 1.5% of those who do not have passive suffrage. For example, in the States (USA.- “B”) – more than 6%. This is so, for comparison …

So-so in all respects an example, of course, but oh well, it meant.

Meanwhile, Ella Pamfilova moved on to another new topic, including for herself:

– Electronic collection of signatures … We are now using artificial intelligence (And what can you object to? Although this is generally a blow below the belt. – A. K.) we also check the traditionally collected signatures … – she said. – The quality of training this year was very good, I want to say that almost all parties submitted very high-quality documents, that is, we worked well with them. This also contributed to the fact that the number of refusals decreased. All digital services work!

I just want to add: the Russian Federation. As all the radio stations of the Soviet Union once worked.

“Another important aspect of this campaign,” noted Ella Pamfilova, “to which I would draw your attention, is that about half of the new candidates came to all levels of the elections. It’s worth a lot, it’s still a fresh look. That is, the balance of experience is balanced and new people who can bring some new stream.

Moreover, half of all jets.

Of course, she approved the three-day vote. How can you not approve of it? This is the most important component of overall success.

Without him, now there is no way:

– The three-day voting in the current conditions of the pandemic not only fully justified itself, but also strengthened itself even more in the opinion of voters! According to all opinion polls, people who came, voted, assessed safety and convenience, support this form of voting.

“But the load on the election commissions has increased,” Vladimir Putin said sympathetically.

– This is, this is a separate topic … – Ella Pamfilova grieved a little too. – I will prepare separately our proposals on what to do with this. But we made our work more difficult, and the voters benefited from this, it became easier for them!

Yes, they generally, one might say, now almost do not have to do anything.

She praised both the voting at home and the number of observers.

All things grows. Everything grows.

– There was a fairly large number of international observers – from 50 countries of the world, – added Ella Pamfilova. – Of ten international organizations, including PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. – A. K.), which is now preparing its position. This is also important. I hope that it will be balanced, because we did not hide anything from them!

If they did not hide it, then it is unlikely to be.

– What else would I like to note, – said Ella Pamfilova. – Video surveillance. It was your idea at the time …

– In 2012 yet, – Vladimir Putin recalled.

– Yes! But the external situation has changed dramatically (thank God, the internal situation has frozen. – A. K.), and we are now living in an era of cyber wars, cyberattacks …

We had to think about security, and on the other hand, we had to think about protection. People are more sensitive to the protection of their data, privacy, and so on.

This is how she substantiated the controversial decision for some observers, including, perhaps, from PACE:

– Therefore … we did not upload the broadcast to the global network, – Ella Pamfilova explained. – Imagine: the whole country, more than half, is going to vote, all this can be downloaded … himself in the frame, any TV person will talk about this problem. A. K.)! Moreover, there is no video surveillance in any Western country, because society is against it – it believes that this is an interference in their private life. We found the best option: all this is broadcast on a special portal, to which all participants in the electoral process had access – both parties and single-mandate candidates; in every region there were also special public observation centers that included any interested voter!

Ella Pamfilova, I must say, just fought for her truth. Not with the president, no. Was with someone.

“We,” she said, “have issued over 120 thousand accounts! As a result, we analyzed … Some criticized and said that, behold, it was inaccessible, closed … This is not true: much more accounts were issued than were in demand! That is, everyone who wanted to had such an opportunity!

Then she said about an essential thing:

– What does this system, which we have proposed, give? First, there is a rewind (and really important. – A. K.), can be tracked immediately … Fixed grade, professional supervision. Second, very important: the system protects against unauthorized bulk downloads at once, which can “knock out” the system!

She also explained more dramatic:

– There was a danger of replacing pictures … This is a new way of making fakes! We removed these dangers and generally hit … why there was such a hysteria! … for all those who like to make fakes and replace reality! We believe that it worked very effectively, and we intend to continue to use it!

Those who like to substitute reality no longer have a chance. But how will the CEC itself begin to work now ?!

– I wanted by DEG (remote electronic voting. – A. K.) to say a few words, – Ella Pamfilova moved on to another resonant moment of the elections. – We analyzed … Of course, this year we used it more than in previous years. We analyzed all the pros and cons.

Ella Pamfilova was preparing to say something important.

– Of course, – she continued, – Vladimir Vladimirovich, the form is very promising. It does not replace or replace, it is, along with the traditional voting … But nevertheless, having studied all the pros and cons, I believe that, working intensively, we are still not going to rush while at least some questions arise.

It was more or less florid, but the meaning was easy to read: while the DEG, which caused so many emotions, will not exist.

– The main issue, the main problem that needs to be solved, is that there is a high level of trust, so that the mechanism of civil control that is applied … should be applied (that is, it is not applied yet. – A. K.) … was understandable to every voter, so that no one had any doubts that the system was under civilian control! – said Ella Pamfilova. – We move in accordance with our ability, technical readiness, in fact, with regard to control and security …

No, there will be no general electronic voting.

And for this we should thank Ella Pamfilova.

I couldn’t believe it.

Neither to her.

Not what will be canceled.

Andrey Kolesnikov