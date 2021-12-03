Daniel Radcliffe talks about his “strange” relationship with Robert Pattinson

Daniel Radcliffe spoke on The Jonathan Ross Show about his relationship with Robert Pattinson, with whom he co-starred in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The actor called them “very strange” and said that they had not seen each other for a very long time.

According to Radcliffe, he didn’t even know about Pattinson’s role in Twilight. The actor found out about her by chance in New York, where he came to stage the play Equus in 2008.