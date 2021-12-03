Daniel Radcliffe talks about his “strange” relationship with Robert Pattinson

Daniel Radcliffe spoke on The Jonathan Ross Show about his relationship with Robert Pattinson, with whom he co-starred in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The actor called them “very strange” and said that they had not seen each other for a very long time.
According to Radcliffe, he didn’t even know about Pattinson’s role in Twilight. The actor found out about her by chance in New York, where he came to stage the play Equus in 2008.
“I was on the West Side Highway, I saw a billboard and I thought, ‘Damn, I know this guy!’ At the time, I had not heard of the Twilight books and I was not aware of this phenomenon. So yeah, it was weird. We now have a very strange relationship with him, when we mainly communicate only through journalists and saw each other in person many years ago. Everyone thinks we are great friends, but I only know him and he was a great guy when we worked together, ”said Radcliffe.
Robert Pattinson played the role of Cedric Diggory in the fourth film in the Harry Potter series in 2005. Fame came to the actor in 2008, when he played the role of Edward Cullen in “Twilight”. The next film in the actor’s career will be “Batman” by Matt Reeves, in which he plays the main role. The picture will be released in Russia on March 2, 2022.
Cover: still from the movie “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”