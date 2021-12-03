https://ria.ru/20211203/istrebitel-1762115165.html
Defense Ministers of the United States and Japan held a conversation after the incident with the F-16
Defense Ministers of the United States and Japan held a conversation after the incident with the F-16
Defense Ministers of the United States and Japan held a conversation after the incident with the F-16
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi amid tensions between the military of the two countries … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021
WASHINGTON, November 3 – RIA Novosti. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi amid tensions between the military of the two countries after the incident with the emergency discharge of fuel tanks by an American F-16 fighter jet, a Pentagon spokesman told RIA Novosti. Japanese side made a presentation to the United States because of incident and called the resumption of flights based on its territory F-16s “extremely regrettable.” On Tuesday, an American F-16 fighter jet assigned to Misawa Air Base made an emergency landing at Aomori Airport in northern Japan, dropping two outboard fuel tanks near residential areas in the process. One of them was found near the municipality of the village of Fukaura, the second has not yet been found. There were no reports of casualties.
Defense Ministers of the United States and Japan held a conversation after the incident with the F-16