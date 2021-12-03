Didi Exit In Less Than 6 Months After IPO By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Chinese taxi giant Didi Global Inc ADR (NYSE 🙂 said Friday it will begin delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. Instead, the company plans to list in Hong Kong, CNBC writes.

This happened less than 6 months after the company’s shares were registered in the United States. She made the decision not of her own free will: the Chinese regulators, out of fears about the leakage of confidential data, asked the company’s management to formulate a plan to exit from the New York Stock Exchange. On the news, Didi’s shares plummeted.

According to FactSet, the delisting threatens the future of large stakes held by SoftBank (T 🙂 and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE :), which collectively own over 30% of Didi. Shares of SoftBank traded in Japan fell 2.5% on Friday.

Didi famously angered regulators when it launched an IPO in the United States without addressing remaining cybersecurity issues for its users’ data. Didi is the largest taxi booking app in China, which contains a lot of data on routes and the users themselves.

According to Aaron Costello, regional head of Asia for Cambridge Associates, “China has made it clear that it no longer wants its tech companies to enter the US market because it puts them under the jurisdiction of the country’s regulators.” It also means that almost all Chinese tech companies registered in the US will go public in Hong Kong or mainland China.

Didi announced plans to delist less than 24 hours after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finalized rules to allow foreign stocks to be delisted for non-compliance with audit requirements.

The rules will enable it to implement the 2020 Foreign Holding Company Liability Act, passed after Chinese regulators repeatedly rejected requests from the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which was created in 2002 to oversee the audit of domestically listed foreign companies. companies.

Other US-listed Chinese public companies will follow the Didi delisting plan, as the Chinese government clearly does not like the interference of US regulators in the affairs of Chinese firms, as well as the threat they pose to the security of user data.

– In preparation, materials from CNBC were used