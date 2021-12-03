Died actress Nina Urgant – RBK

The actress died on December 3 at the 93rd year of life. Nina Urgant is known for her roles in the films “Belorusskiy Vokzal”, “Caution, Grandma!”, “I Come from Childhood”. From 1962 she worked at the Alexandrinsky Theater

Nina Urgant

(Photo: Yuri Belinsky / TASS)



Soviet and Russian actress Nina Urgant died at the age of 93. This was reported to RBC by the press service of the Alexandrinsky Theater.

“We confirm, the date of death is December 3. So far we can’t say anything more, ”the press service of the theater said.

Nina Urgant was born on September 4, 1929 in the city of Luga, Leningrad Region. In 1953 she graduated from the Leningrad Theater Institute. A. N. Ostrovsky and began working at the F. Volkov Academic Theater in Yaroslavl. Since 1954 she was one of the leading actresses in Lenkom, and in 1962 Urgant moved to the Alexandrinsky Theater, where she played more than 30 roles.

Among her most striking works in cinema – roles in the films “Entry”, “I Come From Childhood”, “Sons Go to Battle”, “Belorussky Station”. In 2008, she played her last role in the film Asian.

In 2014, in an interview with “Interlocutor” Nina Urgant said that she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.