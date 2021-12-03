Died actress Nina Urgant – Society – News of St. Petersburg

People’s Artist of the RSFSR died in St. Petersburg, at home. Laureate of the USSR State Prize, a special prize of the Venice Film Festival for her role in the film “Introduction” (directed by Igor Talankin) and the Golden Mask theater award for her outstanding contribution to the development of theatrical art, she was one of the most popular actresses in Russian theater and cinema.

The actress was born on September 4, 1929 in the Luga of the Leningrad Region in the family of the Russified Estonian Nikolai Urgant. After graduation, she entered the Leningrad Theater Institute. From 1954 she played in Lenkom. Her roles include Galya Davydova in the play Good Hour after Viktor Rozov (1955), Lina in The First Spring by Galina Nikolaeva and Stanislav Radzinsky (1956), Lushka in Virgin Soil Upturned after Mikhail Sholokhov (1957).

Since 1962, for several decades, she was an actress of the Alexandrinsky Theater, where she embodied over 30 roles. She played Inken Peters in the play “Before Sunset” by Gerhart Hauptmann (1963), Varya in “The Cause You Serve” by Yuri German (1967), Ranevskaya in “The Cherry Orchard” (1972), Gertrude in “Hamlet” (1992) and other roles.

In the movie she was remembered for the roles of Lucy in the film “I Come From Childhood”, Anna Mikhailovna in the film “Sons Go to Battle”, nurse Raya from the film “Belorussky Station”. She played her last role in cinema in 2008 – it was the picture of Alexei Kozlov “Asian”.

Her son Andrei Urgant is a famous Russian actor, grandson Ivan is a popular presenter, actor and musician.