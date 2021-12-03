Died science fiction writer Andrei Balabukha – RBK

Andrey Balabukha

(Photo: balaboukha / VK)



Science fiction writer Andrei Balabukha died in St. Petersburg after a long illness. RBC was informed about this by his widow Tatyana Gromova.

“This is true. That was yesterday, ”Gromova said.

The writer was ill for over a year, he had serious problems with the gastrointestinal tract, arthrosis, gout, wrote Gromova on her page on VKontakte. According to her, Balabukha was hospitalized on November 28, and on December 2 he died in the hospital. He was diagnosed with a brain stem stroke, severe vascular atherosclerosis and pulmonary edema.

Andrey Balabukha was born in 1947. His first story, “The Appendix”, was published in 1967 in the Fantastica yearbook by the Molodaya Gvardiya publishing house. Balabukha wrote prose and poetry, was engaged in translations and criticism, scientific and literary editing. Since 1992 he has become a member of the Writers ‘Union of St. Petersburg, since 2010 – the Writers’ Union of Russia.

Among his works are the novel “Neptunova Harp”, a collection of stories “Forerunners”, a collection of stories “People of the Ships”, etc. As a poet, he published several collections of poetry – “The Forty-sixth Rose”, “Stanzas and Di-stropics”, “Epigrams” and dr.