Discussions between a dispatcher and a pilot from an icy S7 airliner published | News | News

The pilot of the S7 airliner, who began to experience problems with the control of the aircraft, told the dispatchers about “severe icing.” The record of the pilot’s negotiations with the ground on December 3 appeared at the disposal of Izvestia.

“We cannot stabilize the plane. We cannot handle the plane yet. Severe icing. <...> I can’t get in [на посадку], the strongest icing … Let’s go to Irkutsk … The strongest icing, the plane cannot even climb, “the pilot said to the dispatcher.

On December 2, the plane flew from Magadan to Novosibirsk, but was forced to land in Irkutsk.

On December 3, Izvestia found out that control problems began after the plane was put into direct autopilot mode. Then the ship began to sway strongly, and its speed began to fluctuate. The system gave a “stall danger” signal, and also notified about icing of the first and second engines. As a result of the buildup, the plane lost 2.7 thousand meters of height. There were 200 passengers on board.

Now a special commission is checking what anti-icing agents were used to treat the board. The actions of the pilots will be assessed.

According to the source, the cause of the incident was probably a combination of factors. At the same time, it is noted that it was possible to avoid the tragedy precisely thanks to the correct actions of the pilot. If not for the proper response of the crew, the aircraft would have crashed in 10 seconds, the source said.