Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Floki. How the popularity of meme tokens grows and falls :: RBC.Crypto

At its peak, Shiba Inu occupied the ninth line in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization, ahead of even its progenitor Dogecoin. Altcoin is now only ranked 13th with a market value of $ 24 billion.

At the end of November it became known that the largest Ethereum holders have accumulated on their wallets almost 50 trillion “meme” Shiba Inu tokens (over $ 2 billion). Last month, several transactions for the purchase of altcoins for tens of millions and even for a billion dollars were recorded at once.

The project managers are running an aggressive marketing campaign. For example, at the end of November, the Italian football club Napoli announced a partnership with Floki Inu. As part of the advertising agreement, the Floki Inu logo is featured on the players’ shirts and the team’s home stadium.

In October, ads appeared on public transport in London with the slogan “Missed Doge? Get Floki ”. Residents of the British capital could see such announcements on buses, trains and subway stations.

The cost of the token of Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency on the Currency.com crypto exchange has been decreasing since October 28. Since then, the decline has exceeded 39%. Altcoin ranks tenth in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization, its valuation is $ 27.7 billion.

Now other cryptocurrencies are actively responding to Musk’s posts. For example, in November, the head of Tesla and SpaceX jokedthat the Vikings were on the moon earlier than the American astronauts. As a result, three tokens with the word Viking in their name went up by 150-800%.

According to Belfort, more and more cryptocurrencies are appearing on the market, the main goal of the creators of which is “to separate investors from their money.” At the same time, the prototype of the “Wolf of Wall Street” emphasized that it is a fan of blockchain technology.