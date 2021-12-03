Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Teases With His Role As A Foundation In The New Energy

Ever since the unveiling of The Foundation, a character critical to Fortnite Chapter 2’s ongoing overarching narrative, fans have speculated on who that might be. Theory number one ties the Foundation to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and for good reason – the character’s armor has a design that goes well with Johnson’s tattoos.

We were pretty sure Johnson was the Foundation, but the actor’s new Twitter video seems to have finally confirmed the role. Ironically, this comes from the ZOA energy drink ad, in which Johnson talks about ZOA using words that match Fortnite – zero point, high ground, foundation and universe, to name a few.

Then, as you can see above, he reaches into the refrigerator to get the ZOA, and there is a Foundation helmet sitting there. Of course, Johnson ignores this – defiantly – but then he goes back to using some Fortnite-specific words again. The tweet that accompanies his video also says “#ifyouknowyouknow” with a robotic arm next to him, so … uh, Johnson is the Foundation – we smell what you’re cooking.

The timing of this discovery is also curious – the third chapter of Fortnite is just around the corner. Perhaps the Foundation intends to play a more important role in the history of the battle royale. Maybe we’ll hear Johnson’s voice as Foundation in Chapter 3. Only time will tell.

While you wait to find out more, check out this trailer, which shows Fortnite Chapter 2 coming to a close before Chapter 3 arrives shortly. Game Informer’s Fornite review after that and then give Game Informer’s a list of all the Marvel and DC characters in Fortnite.

Are you thrilled to see what The Rock is preparing? Let us know in the comments below!