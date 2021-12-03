https://ria.ru/20211203/belorussiya-1762014101.html

Economic counter-sanctions against the West announced in Belarus

Economic counter-sanctions against the West announced in Belarus

Belarus will introduce retaliatory economic sanctions against the West in the coming days, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

MINSK, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. Belarus will introduce retaliatory economic sanctions against the West in the coming days, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said. “We have prepared and will introduce a package of economic responses to the restrictive actions taken against our country in the coming days,” Sputnik quoted the prime minister as saying. The EU on Thursday adopted a new package of sanctions against Belarus, including Belavia. In total, the new list includes 17 individuals (mainly judges and employees of the border services of Belarus), as well as 11 organizations. Now the total number of persons involved in the anti-Belarusian sanctions of the European Union has increased to 183 individuals and 26 organizations. Relations between Belarus and Western countries deteriorated sharply after the presidential elections in the republic, which were held in August 2020, in which Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time. Unauthorized mass opposition protests took place in the country, which, among other things, were suppressed by law enforcement officers with the help of special equipment and special means. On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the protests had practically disappeared. The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly stated that the protests in the country are being coordinated from abroad. Lukashenko accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noted that the unrest is directed by the United States, and the Europeans “play along” with it. The European Union, Great Britain, USA, Canada and a number of other countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials, as well as enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights violations.

