Economist from Belarus assessed the effectiveness of new US sanctions against Lukashenka’s regime

The US and the EU have introduced a new package of sanctions against Belarus. They affected 20 people, 12 companies and the Belarusian state debt. The sanctions are primarily related to the migration crisis, which Alexander Lukashenko organized on the border between the EU and Belarus. He is accused of smuggling migrants and human rights violations. We discussed whether the new sanctions will affect the situation with Lev Lvovsky, Senior Researcher of the Belarusian Center for Economic Research and Development BEROC.

Lvovsky said that the impact of the sanctions could be said when they all came into force, since the June sectoral sanctions were adopted with a delay in time, because, apparently, European leaders thought that Lukashenka would change his tactics. According to Lvovsky, the Belarusian president really changed it, but towards a “hybrid war involving migrants.” According to Lvovsky, the right-wing party rules in Poland, which is distinguished by tough rhetoric, so it is unlikely to make concessions to the Belarusian president.

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / TASS