Elon Musk sold $ 1 billion worth of Tesla shares, bringing total sales to $ 10.9 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold an additional 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker for $ 1.01 billion to meet his tax obligations related to exercising options to buy 2.1 million shares, regulatory filings showed on Thursday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in Germany this week. Michelle Tantoussi / Reuters

In early November, the world’s richest man tweeted that he would sell 10% of his shares if users of the social media platform approved the deal. Most of them agreed to the sale.

Since November 8, Musk has exercised options to buy 10.7 million shares and sold 10.1 million shares for $ 10.9 billion.

After exercising the series of options, Musk still has the option to buy about 10 million more shares at $ 6.24 each. The remaining options expire in August next year.

The Tesla boss will face big tax bills if he uses the stock options he received in 2012, when Tesla shares were trading at about $ 6.

Musk’s deals helped drive the company’s total CEO and insider sales to a record high of around $ 69 billion this year, data from research firm Verity showed this week.

Tesla shares are up nearly 55% this year and are up more than 1,100% since Thursday’s March sale when they closed at $ 1,084.60. Investors are betting that Musk can lead a global green revolution in the automotive sector.

VC chief executive Chamat Palihapitiya said big sales of Musk and Jeff Bezos’ shares from Amazon made him wonder if he should also leave the market.

“Two entrepreneurs, whom I considered the smartest capital managers in our generation, are taking the chips off the table,” Palihapitiya wrote in a recent letter to investors.

