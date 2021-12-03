Elon Musk sold a stake in Tesla for another $ 1 billion

Tesla founder Elon Musk continues to sell off his company’s shares. The billionaire sold another package of securities worth more than $ 1 billion.Over the last month, he gained almost $ 11 billion from the sale of shares.

Photo: Al Drago / Bloomberg



Elon Musk

sold another major $ 1 billion stake in Tesla. The CEO has been cutting his stake in his company for almost a month in a row. Taking into account the last sale during this time, Musk received about $ 10.9 billion for the shares of the electric car manufacturer.

According to documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, on Thursday, December 2, Elon Musk exercised options to buy 2.1 million Tesla shares at $ 6.24 per share and sold more than 934 thousand shares on the same day. priced from $ 1058 to $ 1112. The sale of the shares earned him about $ 1.01 billion.

Musk sold the first major stake in Tesla on November 8. Before that, on November 6, he conducted a survey on his Twitter account about whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares. Musk explained the sale of shares by the need to pay taxes and said that he would sell the papers if social network users approve of such actions. More than half of the voting participants were in favor of the sale of shares. After a Twitter poll, Tesla shares lost 15% in a week, their biggest weekly drop since March 2020.

Elon Musk: SpaceX is under the threat of bankruptcy



To fulfill his promise to sell 10% of his Tesla shares, Musk will need to sell a total of about 17 million shares, or about 1.7% of Tesla’s issued shares. After the sale of the block of shares on Thursday, he left about 6.9 million shares. On the back of continued sales of shares by Musk, Tesla shares have fallen in price by about 10% over the past month.

At the same time, according to Reuters calculations, Musk has exercised options to buy 10.7 million Tesla shares since November 8, and he has the opportunity to buy about 10 million more shares at $ 6.24 per share. The options expire in August next year.

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a fortune of $ 284 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of December 3. This year, his fortune has increased by $ 128.1 billion, thanks in part to a 49% rise in Tesla shares since January.

He does not receive a salary in cash or bonuses from Tesla, and the bulk of his fortune is in the shares of an electric car manufacturer. In 2018, Musk gave up his salary at Tesla. Instead, it was decided that, over ten years, his work would be rewarded with options to buy Tesla shares at a fixed price, which he would receive if he met his goals for Tesla’s revenue, EBITDA and capitalization growth.

Tesla shares plunge amid Musk’s poll to sell part of his stake



You can find more news about investments in our telegram channel “You are an investor yourself!”



Entrepreneur, inventor, innovator and billionaire based in the United States. CEO Tesla. Founder of private space company Space X, SolarCity (solar power producer), OpenAI artificial intelligence research laboratory, Neuralink neuroimplant research laboratory, The Boring Company (construction of tunnels for high-speed transport Hyperloop), co-founder of X payment company .com (later PayPal).



