Elon Musk sold another $ 1.01 billion stake and exercised more options

According to the open documents published the day before, Elon Musk sold another package of 934,091 Tesla shares for $ 1.01 billion. This was required to fulfill tax obligations related to the exercise of options to buy 2.1 million shares.

Recall that in early November, the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, launched a vote on Twitter, promising to sell 10% of his Tesla stake, if such is the will of social network users. The majority voted to sell the block of shares, and Musk began the sale procedure, although the plan was approved almost 2 months before the vote.

Since November 8, Mr. Musk has sold 10.1 million shares of the company for a total of $ 10.9 billion, and also exercised options to buy 10.7 million shares. After the execution of the contracts, the head of Tesla has a valid option to purchase an additional package of about 10 million shares at a price of $ 6.24 each. The offer is profitable considering that the company’s shares are now worth more than $ 1000. This option expires in August 2022. If Musk sells Tesla shares in accordance with the plan, then in total he needs to sell assets in the amount of $ 17-21 billion. The head of the company is not even embarrassed by the fall in Tesla’s share value against the background of his actions.